11148 Whitlock Crossing Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11148 Whitlock Crossing Court

11148 Whitlock Crossing Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11148 Whitlock Crossing Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
End-unit, single-story townhome with an awesome location near Steel Creek!

Situated in the popular Roxborough community just off S. Tryon St. Incredible access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to Carowinds. Enjoy hours of recreation on and off Lake Wylie at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Easy access to I-485 puts all of Charlotte within reach.

Great layout with dark plank flooring, crown molding and vaulted ceilings. The family room is accented with a corner fireplace.

The kitchen features ample modern white cabinetry, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and a stainless steel appliance package. The dining area features a bay window.

The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and a private bath. Relax on the open patio in the privacy of a fenced in backayrd.

Take a dip at the community pool this SUMMER 2020!

Pets conditional.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have any available units?
11148 Whitlock Crossing Court has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have?
Some of 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
11148 Whitlock Crossing Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court is pet friendly.
Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have a pool?
Yes, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court has a pool.
Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11148 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
