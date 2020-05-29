11148 Whitlock Crossing Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

End-unit, single-story townhome with an awesome location near Steel Creek!



Situated in the popular Roxborough community just off S. Tryon St. Incredible access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to Carowinds. Enjoy hours of recreation on and off Lake Wylie at McDowell Nature Preserve.



Easy access to I-485 puts all of Charlotte within reach.



Great layout with dark plank flooring, crown molding and vaulted ceilings. The family room is accented with a corner fireplace.



The kitchen features ample modern white cabinetry, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and a stainless steel appliance package. The dining area features a bay window.



The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and a private bath. Relax on the open patio in the privacy of a fenced in backayrd.



Take a dip at the community pool this SUMMER 2020!



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**