1112 Wimbledon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly renovated home in the Ashbrook neighborhood offering a ranch floor plan. Every area of this home is renovated in first class new condition featuring an open floor plan with kitchen island to gather around over looking the dining area and living room. The master bedroom has a huge bathroom with double vanities and large shower with double shower heads. New appliances never used, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, washer and dryer.



There is a separate utility room, a screened sun room and the patio deck is accessed from the double French doors. The double driveway will make life easy to park several cars and the carport is attached to the side entrance for those rainy days.



Tenants will be required to have Proof of income, a criminal background check, good rental references and 3 times the monthly rent in monthly income. A security deposit equal to the rent. No Pets allowed. This is a limited listing and brokers and tenants should contact the owner at 980-406-7929