1112 Wimbledon Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

1112 Wimbledon Road

1112 Wimbledon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Wimbledon Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly renovated home in the Ashbrook neighborhood offering a ranch floor plan. Every area of this home is renovated in first class new condition featuring an open floor plan with kitchen island to gather around over looking the dining area and living room. The master bedroom has a huge bathroom with double vanities and large shower with double shower heads. New appliances never used, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, washer and dryer.

There is a separate utility room, a screened sun room and the patio deck is accessed from the double French doors. The double driveway will make life easy to park several cars and the carport is attached to the side entrance for those rainy days.

Tenants will be required to have Proof of income, a criminal background check, good rental references and 3 times the monthly rent in monthly income. A security deposit equal to the rent. No Pets allowed. This is a limited listing and brokers and tenants should contact the owner at 980-406-7929

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Wimbledon Road have any available units?
1112 Wimbledon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Wimbledon Road have?
Some of 1112 Wimbledon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Wimbledon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Wimbledon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Wimbledon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Wimbledon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1112 Wimbledon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Wimbledon Road offers parking.
Does 1112 Wimbledon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Wimbledon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Wimbledon Road have a pool?
No, 1112 Wimbledon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Wimbledon Road have accessible units?
No, 1112 Wimbledon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Wimbledon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Wimbledon Road has units with dishwashers.

