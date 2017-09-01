All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11105 Harrowfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11105 Harrowfield Rd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

11105 Harrowfield Rd

11105 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11105 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom Condo in South Charlotte! - Located in Carmel Village off Johnston Rd and Carmel Rd is a quaint, 2 bedroom 2nd-floor condo with new Luxury Vinyl. Property features a spacious living room with a fireplace. Nice dining area leading to galley style kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have carpet and large closet. Private patio off of the living room. Washer/Dryer included. Community amenities include a swimming pool.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2576812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have any available units?
11105 Harrowfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have?
Some of 11105 Harrowfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11105 Harrowfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11105 Harrowfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 Harrowfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11105 Harrowfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd offer parking?
No, 11105 Harrowfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11105 Harrowfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11105 Harrowfield Rd has a pool.
Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 11105 Harrowfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 Harrowfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11105 Harrowfield Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte