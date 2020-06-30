1106 N Alexander Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

This stunning end unit in Alexander Townhome Community is move in ready. 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath offers an open floor plan. The neighborhood amenities offer a fire pit, and dog area. This home offers a washer dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy the 2 large balconies with skyline view. Easy parking with the 2 car garage. The lo cation is right across from Birdsong Brewing. Less than 10 minute walk to the light rail and Optimist Hall. Live less than 10 minute drive to Uptown, South End and Plaza Midwood.