1106 N Alexander Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1106 N Alexander Street

1106 N Alexander St · No Longer Available
Location

1106 N Alexander St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
This stunning end unit in Alexander Townhome Community is move in ready. 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath offers an open floor plan. The neighborhood amenities offer a fire pit, and dog area. This home offers a washer dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy the 2 large balconies with skyline view. Easy parking with the 2 car garage. The lo cation is right across from Birdsong Brewing. Less than 10 minute walk to the light rail and Optimist Hall. Live less than 10 minute drive to Uptown, South End and Plaza Midwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 N Alexander Street have any available units?
1106 N Alexander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 N Alexander Street have?
Some of 1106 N Alexander Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 N Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 N Alexander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 N Alexander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 N Alexander Street is pet friendly.
Does 1106 N Alexander Street offer parking?
Yes, 1106 N Alexander Street offers parking.
Does 1106 N Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 N Alexander Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 N Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 1106 N Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 N Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 N Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 N Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 N Alexander Street has units with dishwashers.

