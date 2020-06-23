All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11013 Sevilla Court

11013 Sevilla Court · No Longer Available
Location

11013 Sevilla Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Ranch Condo near Ballantyne - Subdivison: Renaissance On Carmel
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1982
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central AIr, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Endhaven Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School

This spacious ranch style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with vaulted ceiling and fire place. Good size kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private vanity, walk in closet and stand up tiled shower. It also has access to the enclosed back patio. This home is located conveniently off Carmel Rd. near Johnston Rd. Minutes from Ballantyne, Pineville and Arboretum area. Quick access to I-485 and short drive to Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1000 deposit.

(RLNE4606175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 Sevilla Court have any available units?
11013 Sevilla Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11013 Sevilla Court have?
Some of 11013 Sevilla Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 Sevilla Court currently offering any rent specials?
11013 Sevilla Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 Sevilla Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11013 Sevilla Court is pet friendly.
Does 11013 Sevilla Court offer parking?
Yes, 11013 Sevilla Court does offer parking.
Does 11013 Sevilla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 Sevilla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 Sevilla Court have a pool?
No, 11013 Sevilla Court does not have a pool.
Does 11013 Sevilla Court have accessible units?
No, 11013 Sevilla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 Sevilla Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11013 Sevilla Court does not have units with dishwashers.
