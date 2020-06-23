11013 Sevilla Court

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Ranch Condo near Ballantyne - Subdivison: Renaissance On Carmel
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1982
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central AIr, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Endhaven Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School
This spacious ranch style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1200 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with vaulted ceiling and fire place. Good size kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private vanity, walk in closet and stand up tiled shower. It also has access to the enclosed back patio. This home is located conveniently off Carmel Rd. near Johnston Rd. Minutes from Ballantyne, Pineville and Arboretum area. Quick access to I-485 and short drive to Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1000 deposit.
(RLNE4606175)