Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:07 PM

1101 W 1st St, unit 410

1101 W 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

1101 W 1st St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful penthouse condo nestled atop the First Row Warehouse in Uptown's 3rd Ward. Step out the front door to a view of the city skyline & a beautifully landscaped inner courtyard, where you can go down & cook on the grill or use the green space for entertaining guests. Step out the back door onto a private balcony with a view of the Panthers Stadium. Inside features a spacious floor plan with hardwood floors, cut-pile carpet in the master, & ceramic tile in the roomy bathroom. If you enjoy working from home, 2nd bedroom suits well for an office or guest bedroom, it is smaller in size. Bathroom has dual pedestal sinks & convenient entry from bedroom and hall. Plenty of cabinet space in the spirited kitchen with designer pendant lighting over a large zodiac quartz breakfast bar top. Ceiling fans with light kits & cable pre-wiring throughout. Controlled access to secure building & parking garage with assigned parking spot. Additional parking available on the street with a permit & more parking at adjacent Frazier Park. Conveniently located near restaurants/nightlife, Panthers Stadium & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have any available units?
1101 W 1st St, unit 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have?
Some of 1101 W 1st St, unit 410's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 W 1st St, unit 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 pet-friendly?
No, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 is not pet friendly.
Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 offers parking.
Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have a pool?
No, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have accessible units?
No, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 W 1st St, unit 410 has units with dishwashers.
