1101 W 1st St, unit 410

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful penthouse condo nestled atop the First Row Warehouse in Uptown's 3rd Ward. Step out the front door to a view of the city skyline & a beautifully landscaped inner courtyard, where you can go down & cook on the grill or use the green space for entertaining guests. Step out the back door onto a private balcony with a view of the Panthers Stadium. Inside features a spacious floor plan with hardwood floors, cut-pile carpet in the master, & ceramic tile in the roomy bathroom. If you enjoy working from home, 2nd bedroom suits well for an office or guest bedroom, it is smaller in size. Bathroom has dual pedestal sinks & convenient entry from bedroom and hall. Plenty of cabinet space in the spirited kitchen with designer pendant lighting over a large zodiac quartz breakfast bar top. Ceiling fans with light kits & cable pre-wiring throughout. Controlled access to secure building & parking garage with assigned parking spot. Additional parking available on the street with a permit & more parking at adjacent Frazier Park. Conveniently located near restaurants/nightlife, Panthers Stadium & more.