1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Immaculate Townhome located minutes from Park Road Shopping Center! 3BR/2BA - Location, Location .. minutes from Park Rd Shp Ctr and close to Dilworth.

Beautifully updated, quiet and private townhome. All new carpet up and fresh paint.

Jazzy kitchen w granite and tile. Inside property features a living room and great room with gas fireplace, glass doors opening to private enclosed courtyard with storage, bedrooms are very spacious

Step out the door and catch bus to the nearby Cats line station. Easy commute to uptown Charlotte.

Must see! Ready for immediate occupancy!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827409)