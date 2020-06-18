All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E

1101 Scaleybark Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pet friendly
Immaculate Townhome located minutes from Park Road Shopping Center! 3BR/2BA - Location, Location .. minutes from Park Rd Shp Ctr and close to Dilworth.
Beautifully updated, quiet and private townhome. All new carpet up and fresh paint.
Jazzy kitchen w granite and tile. Inside property features a living room and great room with gas fireplace, glass doors opening to private enclosed courtyard with storage, bedrooms are very spacious
Step out the door and catch bus to the nearby Cats line station. Easy commute to uptown Charlotte.
Must see! Ready for immediate occupancy!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have any available units?
1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have?
Some of 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E offer parking?
No, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have a pool?
No, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have accessible units?
No, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Scaleybark Road Apt E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte