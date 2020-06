Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

1 Bedroom Condo in South Charlotte - Located in Carmel Village off Johnston Rd and Carmel Rd, is a quaint 1 bedroom, 2nd-floor condo. Property features a spacious living room with a fireplace. Nice dining area leading to galley style kitchen, equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The bedroom has carpet and a large closet. Private patio off of the living room. Washer/Dryer included. Community amenities include a swimming pool.



