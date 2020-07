Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Garden Condo in South Charlotte! - This home has been nicely renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, fireplace and more! Bedrooms are great sized and 2 full bathrooms. Convenient to I-485, Ballantyne, Carmel Commons Shopping Center, Pineville and more! Walk to restaurants and entertainment. Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5182555)