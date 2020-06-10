10903 Carmel Crossing Road

Amenities

Want to live close to Ballantyne & The Arboretum? Then check out this 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse located in South Charlotte! SPACIOUS rooms! Both bedrooms have their own PRIVATE bathrooms! Appliances included! Minutes from all your shopping and dining needs! A short drive into Uptown as well! Easy access to I-485! Schedule your tour now, before it is too late.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.