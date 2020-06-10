All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

10903 Carmel Crossing Road

10903 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

10903 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to live close to Ballantyne & The Arboretum? Then check out this 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse located in South Charlotte! SPACIOUS rooms! Both bedrooms have their own PRIVATE bathrooms! Appliances included! Minutes from all your shopping and dining needs! A short drive into Uptown as well! Easy access to I-485! Schedule your tour now, before it is too late.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have any available units?
10903 Carmel Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10903 Carmel Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
10903 Carmel Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 Carmel Crossing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road is pet friendly.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10903 Carmel Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10903 Carmel Crossing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
