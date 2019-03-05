All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10895 Garden Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:53 PM

10895 Garden Oaks Lane

10895 Garden Oaks Lane · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and closet, Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space & a breakfast nook with beautiful view of exterior while getting in abundance of natural light in! Step out to the relaxing patio with fenced backyard and not to miss on the additional storage unit. A bundle with all the amenities to appreciate! Just Minutes to shopping, Restaurants, Highway, Southend, Uptown & Rivergate. A Must See!
About 10895 Garden Oaks, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273
Directions:485 to Exit 1, South Tryon /Hwy 49 S, thru light on Moss Rd. 1st R into Garden Oaks. End unit on right.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have any available units?
10895 Garden Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10895 Garden Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10895 Garden Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10895 Garden Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10895 Garden Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10895 Garden Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10895 Garden Oaks Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity