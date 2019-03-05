10895 Garden Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony

Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and closet, Spacious kitchen with SS appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space & a breakfast nook with beautiful view of exterior while getting in abundance of natural light in! Step out to the relaxing patio with fenced backyard and not to miss on the additional storage unit. A bundle with all the amenities to appreciate! Just Minutes to shopping, Restaurants, Highway, Southend, Uptown & Rivergate. A Must See!

About 10895 Garden Oaks, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273

Directions:485 to Exit 1, South Tryon /Hwy 49 S, thru light on Moss Rd. 1st R into Garden Oaks. End unit on right.

