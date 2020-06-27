10827 dancing wind Road

Amenities
Great Town home in Stone Creek Ranch
This beautiful 2 story town home is located in a very desirable south Charlotte neighborhood. Home features 2 master bedrooms, 3 full bath and 1 half bath. Garden tub and separate shower + a huge closet in master suites. Kitchen with 42 cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
- Minutes to shops, restaurants, gym and I-485
- Best schools: Polo Ridge, J.M. Robinson, Ardrey Kell
- Price includes outside maintenance, lawn service, trash service, water bill and home owners association dues.
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2006
Amenities: Pool and Clubhouse
Fireplace In: Gas Logs and Great Room