Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

10827 dancing wind Road

10827 Dancing Wind Road · No Longer Available
Location

10827 Dancing Wind Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Town home in Stone Creek Ranch

This beautiful 2 story town home is located in a very desirable south Charlotte neighborhood. Home features 2 master bedrooms, 3 full bath and 1 half bath. Garden tub and separate shower + a huge closet in master suites. Kitchen with 42 cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

- Minutes to shops, restaurants, gym and I-485
- Best schools: Polo Ridge, J.M. Robinson, Ardrey Kell
- Price includes outside maintenance, lawn service, trash service, water bill and home owners association dues.

Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2006
Amenities: Pool and Clubhouse
Fireplace In: Gas Logs and Great Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 dancing wind Road have any available units?
10827 dancing wind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 dancing wind Road have?
Some of 10827 dancing wind Road's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 dancing wind Road currently offering any rent specials?
10827 dancing wind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 dancing wind Road pet-friendly?
No, 10827 dancing wind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10827 dancing wind Road offer parking?
Yes, 10827 dancing wind Road offers parking.
Does 10827 dancing wind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 dancing wind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 dancing wind Road have a pool?
Yes, 10827 dancing wind Road has a pool.
Does 10827 dancing wind Road have accessible units?
No, 10827 dancing wind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 dancing wind Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10827 dancing wind Road does not have units with dishwashers.
