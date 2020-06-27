10827 dancing wind Road

Amenities

Great Town home in Stone Creek Ranch



This beautiful 2 story town home is located in a very desirable south Charlotte neighborhood. Home features 2 master bedrooms, 3 full bath and 1 half bath. Garden tub and separate shower + a huge closet in master suites. Kitchen with 42 cabinets and stainless steel appliances.



- Minutes to shops, restaurants, gym and I-485

- Best schools: Polo Ridge, J.M. Robinson, Ardrey Kell

- Price includes outside maintenance, lawn service, trash service, water bill and home owners association dues.



Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2006

Amenities: Pool and Clubhouse

Fireplace In: Gas Logs and Great Room