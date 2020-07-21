All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:12 PM

10810 Mountain Springs Drive

10810 Mountain Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10810 Mountain Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BD/2.5BA single family home in the Stowe Creek community with lawn maintenance and landscaping INCLUDED! Charming covered front porch and attached two car garage. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast area. Electric fireplace in living room and formal dining area. Master bedroom features dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Great location in the Steele Creek area. Don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have any available units?
10810 Mountain Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have?
Some of 10810 Mountain Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 Mountain Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10810 Mountain Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 Mountain Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 Mountain Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 Mountain Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
