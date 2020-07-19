All apartments in Charlotte
10802 Huntington Meadow Lane
10802 Huntington Meadow Lane

10802 Huntington Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10802 Huntington Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A must see beautiful home – freshly painted throughout, new neutral carpet, and brand new chrome front kitchen appliances! New hardwood flooring downstairs. Lots of storage here too! Large bedrooms, dual sink in master bath with walk in closet, garden tub and lots of space. Great bonus room upstairs too! Level lot with a short walk down the street to the playground, community center and pool. Easy access to the Steele Creek and Rivergate areas, as well as Lake Wiley, Carowinds, and Carolina Place Mall. Don’t miss this one! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have any available units?
10802 Huntington Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Huntington Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10802 Huntington Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
