10802 Huntington Meadow Lane

A must see beautiful home – freshly painted throughout, new neutral carpet, and brand new chrome front kitchen appliances! New hardwood flooring downstairs. Lots of storage here too! Large bedrooms, dual sink in master bath with walk in closet, garden tub and lots of space. Great bonus room upstairs too! Level lot with a short walk down the street to the playground, community center and pool. Easy access to the Steele Creek and Rivergate areas, as well as Lake Wiley, Carowinds, and Carolina Place Mall. Don’t miss this one! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.