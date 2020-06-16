10735 Endhaven Village Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning 3 story single family home located in Greenway Village shows like a model and will truly not disappoint. Featuring an open floor plan with gas fireplace in great room, updated kitchen with gas range, farm house sink, and large kitchen island. Hardwood floors throughout main level, stairs, and upstairs hallway. The lower level also includes an upgraded extended sunroom, 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage. Go upstairs to find an oversized master suite with extended sitting area, breathtaking master bath featuring dual shower heads/rain head, large walk-in closet, 2 large guest rooms on 2nd level, laundry room with folding table, and much more. Finally make your way to the 3rd floor where you'll find a large open bonus room, a private 4th bedroom and the 3rd full bath. With all the upgrades and options in this home you will not be disappointed! Exterior Lawn Maintenance is included in HOA.