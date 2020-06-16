All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10735 Endhaven Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10735 Endhaven Village Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

10735 Endhaven Village Drive

10735 Endhaven Village Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10735 Endhaven Village Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning 3 story single family home located in Greenway Village shows like a model and will truly not disappoint. Featuring an open floor plan with gas fireplace in great room, updated kitchen with gas range, farm house sink, and large kitchen island. Hardwood floors throughout main level, stairs, and upstairs hallway. The lower level also includes an upgraded extended sunroom, 1/2 bath, and 2 car garage. Go upstairs to find an oversized master suite with extended sitting area, breathtaking master bath featuring dual shower heads/rain head, large walk-in closet, 2 large guest rooms on 2nd level, laundry room with folding table, and much more. Finally make your way to the 3rd floor where you'll find a large open bonus room, a private 4th bedroom and the 3rd full bath. With all the upgrades and options in this home you will not be disappointed! Exterior Lawn Maintenance is included in HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have any available units?
10735 Endhaven Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have?
Some of 10735 Endhaven Village Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Endhaven Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Endhaven Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Endhaven Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive offers parking.
Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have a pool?
No, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Endhaven Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10735 Endhaven Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte