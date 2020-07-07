All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10723 Kingfisher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10723 Kingfisher Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

10723 Kingfisher Drive

10723 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10723 Kingfisher Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10723 Kingfisher Drive Available 11/01/19 1.5 story, 3 bedroom Home near Pineville - Subdivision: Park Ridge
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 1977
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Pineville Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining area and good size kitchen. Master is on the main level and has a walk in closet. 2 Bedrooms upstairs. The home also has a 1 car garage, deck and fenced back yard. Located on a corner lot just off Park Rd. near Pineville-Matthews Rd. Close to I-485 and Carolina Place Mall. Easy commute to Ballantyne, South Blvd or I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit. Contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. From I-485 go West on Pineville-Matthews Rd. (Hwy 51), Right on Park Rd., Left on Kingfisher, house is on the corner of Park & Kingfisher. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE2311063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have any available units?
10723 Kingfisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have?
Some of 10723 Kingfisher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10723 Kingfisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10723 Kingfisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 Kingfisher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10723 Kingfisher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10723 Kingfisher Drive offers parking.
Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10723 Kingfisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have a pool?
No, 10723 Kingfisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 10723 Kingfisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 Kingfisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10723 Kingfisher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte