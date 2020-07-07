Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10723 Kingfisher Drive Available 11/01/19 1.5 story, 3 bedroom Home near Pineville - Subdivision: Park Ridge

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 1977

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Pineville Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining area and good size kitchen. Master is on the main level and has a walk in closet. 2 Bedrooms upstairs. The home also has a 1 car garage, deck and fenced back yard. Located on a corner lot just off Park Rd. near Pineville-Matthews Rd. Close to I-485 and Carolina Place Mall. Easy commute to Ballantyne, South Blvd or I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit. Contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. From I-485 go West on Pineville-Matthews Rd. (Hwy 51), Right on Park Rd., Left on Kingfisher, house is on the corner of Park & Kingfisher. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



