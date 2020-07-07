Amenities
10723 Kingfisher Drive Available 11/01/19 1.5 story, 3 bedroom Home near Pineville - Subdivision: Park Ridge
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 1977
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Pineville Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining area and good size kitchen. Master is on the main level and has a walk in closet. 2 Bedrooms upstairs. The home also has a 1 car garage, deck and fenced back yard. Located on a corner lot just off Park Rd. near Pineville-Matthews Rd. Close to I-485 and Carolina Place Mall. Easy commute to Ballantyne, South Blvd or I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit. Contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. From I-485 go West on Pineville-Matthews Rd. (Hwy 51), Right on Park Rd., Left on Kingfisher, house is on the corner of Park & Kingfisher. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs
(RLNE2311063)