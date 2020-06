Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Attractive 2 Bedroom TH located in Hunter Downs,a sought out community in Charlotte, NC. Large Living Rm, Dining Rm, Open kitchen with bar, 2 large bedrooms each with a full bath, Washer and Dryer included, Features a 1 car garage with driveway for extra parking space. Backyard is fenced. Hunter Downs has a community swimming pool for relaxing during summer months. Easy assess to I485, I85 and I77. Short Term Lease available at a higher rental rate.