1062 Dresden Drive West

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Eastway Park will not last long. It is conveniently nestled minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, major highways, Plaza Midwood, and much more. It features an immaculate interior, large backyard, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.