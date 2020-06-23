All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

1062 Dresden Drive West

1062 West Dresden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 West Dresden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Eastway Park will not last long. It is conveniently nestled minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, major highways, Plaza Midwood, and much more. It features an immaculate interior, large backyard, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have any available units?
1062 Dresden Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1062 Dresden Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1062 Dresden Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 Dresden Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 Dresden Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West offer parking?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have a pool?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1062 Dresden Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1062 Dresden Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
