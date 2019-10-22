All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1049 Newfound Hollow Drive

1049 Newfound Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Newfound Hollow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1049 Newfound Hollow Drive Available 01/01/20 Charming 3 bed 2 Bath home for Rent Harwood Lane subd in Charlotte, NC - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive, Charlotte NC. It has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,390 square feet. Great room with fireplace and French doors that lead to patio. Kitchen has breakfast nook and bay window. It is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath features dual vanities and garden tub. Two car garage. Located in the Harwood Lane neighborhood.

Take I-85 South Toward Gastonia. Take I 485 N via exit 30 B toward I/77/Huntersville. TR onto NC-27/Mount Holly road. Turn onto Newfound Hollow Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have any available units?
1049 Newfound Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Newfound Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive does offer parking.
Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Newfound Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
