Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

10428 Benfield Road

10428 Benfield Road · (704) 493-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10428 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel. Boasting a spacious open floor plan; Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances,granite counters while still giving you tons of space so you can cook with all the ease. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care by HOA, this is what you call easy living! Just walk on to the community pool to cool of the summer heat while you still workout in the community gym. What are you waiting for? This is definitely a One in All!Hurry and schedule a time to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10428 Benfield Road have any available units?
10428 Benfield Road has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10428 Benfield Road have?
Some of 10428 Benfield Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10428 Benfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
10428 Benfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10428 Benfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 10428 Benfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10428 Benfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 10428 Benfield Road does offer parking.
Does 10428 Benfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10428 Benfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10428 Benfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 10428 Benfield Road has a pool.
Does 10428 Benfield Road have accessible units?
No, 10428 Benfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10428 Benfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10428 Benfield Road has units with dishwashers.
