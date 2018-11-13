10428 Benfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel. Boasting a spacious open floor plan; Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances,granite counters while still giving you tons of space so you can cook with all the ease. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care by HOA, this is what you call easy living! Just walk on to the community pool to cool of the summer heat while you still workout in the community gym. What are you waiting for? This is definitely a One in All!Hurry and schedule a time to see for yourself!