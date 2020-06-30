All apartments in Charlotte
1038 Bexton Street
1038 Bexton Street

1038 Bexton St · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Bexton St, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Walk to light rail in less than 5 minutes! Stratford with 2-car attached garage. This 2030 SF, 3-story townhome boast 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen with sitting island, 42" gray cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Open concept, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and Walk-in closet. Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Street maintenance information available. Minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Bexton Street have any available units?
1038 Bexton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Bexton Street have?
Some of 1038 Bexton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Bexton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Bexton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Bexton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Bexton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1038 Bexton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Bexton Street offers parking.
Does 1038 Bexton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 Bexton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Bexton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Bexton Street has a pool.
Does 1038 Bexton Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 Bexton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Bexton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Bexton Street has units with dishwashers.

