1038 Bexton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Walk to light rail in less than 5 minutes! Stratford with 2-car attached garage. This 2030 SF, 3-story townhome boast 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen with sitting island, 42" gray cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Open concept, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and Walk-in closet. Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Street maintenance information available. Minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown.