10326 Worsley Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2-Story Home For Rent in The Villages Of Leacroft in the University Area - Home for Rent in the University area of Charlotte, NC. Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Spacious dine-in kitchen with stove, side by side refrigerator w. indoor ice dispenser, microwave. Family room with fireplace. Formal dining area with panel on walls . Large deck in back yard. Masterbedroom suite has sep. garden tub and shower. Plantation blinds, vaulted ceilings; and ceiling fans througout. Crown molding. New carpet. Community Pool and children's playground. Washer and dryer remain, tenant's responsibility.



Take 85N via exit toward Greensboro. Take Mallard Creek Church Rd West Exit 46B. Merge onto W Mallard Creekk Church Rd. It becomes Prosperity Church Rd. Take right onto Billingham Dr, right on Highcroft Ln, right on Worsley Ln.



(RLNE2869206)