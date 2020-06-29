All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

10326 Worsley Ln

10326 Worsley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Worsley Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-Story Home For Rent in The Villages Of Leacroft in the University Area - Home for Rent in the University area of Charlotte, NC. Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Spacious dine-in kitchen with stove, side by side refrigerator w. indoor ice dispenser, microwave. Family room with fireplace. Formal dining area with panel on walls . Large deck in back yard. Masterbedroom suite has sep. garden tub and shower. Plantation blinds, vaulted ceilings; and ceiling fans througout. Crown molding. New carpet. Community Pool and children's playground. Washer and dryer remain, tenant's responsibility.

Take 85N via exit toward Greensboro. Take Mallard Creek Church Rd West Exit 46B. Merge onto W Mallard Creekk Church Rd. It becomes Prosperity Church Rd. Take right onto Billingham Dr, right on Highcroft Ln, right on Worsley Ln.

(RLNE2869206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Worsley Ln have any available units?
10326 Worsley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 Worsley Ln have?
Some of 10326 Worsley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Worsley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Worsley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Worsley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10326 Worsley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10326 Worsley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Worsley Ln offers parking.
Does 10326 Worsley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10326 Worsley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Worsley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10326 Worsley Ln has a pool.
Does 10326 Worsley Ln have accessible units?
No, 10326 Worsley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Worsley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 Worsley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

