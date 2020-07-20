All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

10215 Wild Willow Lane

10215 Wild Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10215 Wild Willow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Whiteoak

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Larger brick home in Ballantyne area features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and about 2900 square feet. The main level has formal dining room, formal living room, den with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom has separate stairs entrance on other side of house. Perfect for bonus/rec room! Located off of Endhaven near Johnston Rd. Quick access to I-485 and Ballantyne. Minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1995 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have any available units?
10215 Wild Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have?
Some of 10215 Wild Willow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Wild Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Wild Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Wild Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Wild Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Wild Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Wild Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 10215 Wild Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10215 Wild Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Wild Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 Wild Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
