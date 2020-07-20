10215 Wild Willow Lane

Amenities

Larger brick home in Ballantyne area features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and about 2900 square feet. The main level has formal dining room, formal living room, den with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom has separate stairs entrance on other side of house. Perfect for bonus/rec room! Located off of Endhaven near Johnston Rd. Quick access to I-485 and Ballantyne. Minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1995 deposit.