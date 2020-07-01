All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1016 N Sharon Amity Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1016 N Sharon Amity Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1016 N Sharon Amity Road

1016 N Sharon Amity Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sherwood Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1016 N Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1016 N Sharon Amity Road - Gorgeous and rare find - lovely Cotswold 5 bedroom 4 bath home available for lease. Beautiful finishes throughout - a chef's dream kitchen with oversized island, high end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, butler's pantry, hardwoods on the main floor and a functional open floor plan. Master bedroom suite on the main floor with an amazing "glass box" shower. Additional guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Disappearing sliding doors bring the outside in, but not the bugs with the fabulous integrated screen porch. Laundry rooms located on both the main and upper floors. Fenced backyard with access to community green space. Upstairs boasts a giant bonus room, three bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home is truly a gem! Will not last long!

(RLNE5640597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have any available units?
1016 N Sharon Amity Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1016 N Sharon Amity Road currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N Sharon Amity Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N Sharon Amity Road pet-friendly?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road offer parking?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not offer parking.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have a pool?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have accessible units?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 N Sharon Amity Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 N Sharon Amity Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte