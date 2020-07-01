Amenities

1016 N Sharon Amity Road - Gorgeous and rare find - lovely Cotswold 5 bedroom 4 bath home available for lease. Beautiful finishes throughout - a chef's dream kitchen with oversized island, high end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, butler's pantry, hardwoods on the main floor and a functional open floor plan. Master bedroom suite on the main floor with an amazing "glass box" shower. Additional guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Disappearing sliding doors bring the outside in, but not the bugs with the fabulous integrated screen porch. Laundry rooms located on both the main and upper floors. Fenced backyard with access to community green space. Upstairs boasts a giant bonus room, three bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home is truly a gem! Will not last long!



