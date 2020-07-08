All apartments in Charlotte
1014 Bexton Street

1014 Bexton St
Location

1014 Bexton St, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand NEW townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Bexton Street have any available units?
1014 Bexton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Bexton Street have?
Some of 1014 Bexton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Bexton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Bexton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Bexton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Bexton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Bexton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Bexton Street offers parking.
Does 1014 Bexton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Bexton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Bexton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Bexton Street has a pool.
Does 1014 Bexton Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 Bexton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Bexton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Bexton Street has units with dishwashers.

