1014 Bexton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand NEW townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station neighborhood located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking