Charlotte, NC
1006 Greenleaf Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:18 AM

1006 Greenleaf Avenue

1006 Greenleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Greenleaf Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Fabulous Upscale Contemporary 3-Story Condo with Rooftop Lounge and Patio in Uptown/Third Ward, walking distance to Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights Games, Restaurants and Nightlife.

Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, Exquisitely Decorated, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen for Dinner Parties and Entertaining, Luxurious Master Suite and Bath with Huge Walk-In Closet, Guest Suite Downstairs with 3rd Bedroom Suite Upstairs. And when you're ready to watch the Sun Set, Grill or Chill, you have a private rooftop oasis all to yourself.

Drive-In 2-Car Garage and so much more, a must see to appreciate.

$3,750 furnished.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
1006 Greenleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have?
Some of 1006 Greenleaf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Greenleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Greenleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
