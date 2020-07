Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3BR House for Rent in Matthews! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully updated charmer in Matthews! The kitchen opens into the living room with a great breakfast bar. You will love the open and airy floorplan with vaulted ceiling in living room! Great location! Convenient to downtown (10 minutes!), shopping, entertainment and major highways. Make your appointment for showings today by calling 704-814-0461. You do not want to miss this one!



(RLNE2342351)