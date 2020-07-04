10012 Juniper Trace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION this gorgeous townhouse offers a Charleston feel and is located in the Cedar Walk community A grand foyer leads into the eat-in kitchen over looking the family room When it's time to unwind the master suite features a spa bathroom,walk in closet and private terrace. Laundry is on the 2nd level for ease of use The outdoor garden area leads to a 2 car detached garage. This is a must see Walk to restaurants, shopping etc centrally located. Elementary school across street