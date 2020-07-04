All apartments in Charlotte
10012 Juniper Trace Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

10012 Juniper Trace Drive

10012 Juniper Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10012 Juniper Trace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION this gorgeous townhouse offers a Charleston feel and is located in the Cedar Walk community A grand foyer leads into the eat-in kitchen over looking the family room When it's time to unwind the master suite features a spa bathroom,walk in closet and private terrace. Laundry is on the 2nd level for ease of use The outdoor garden area leads to a 2 car detached garage. This is a must see Walk to restaurants, shopping etc centrally located. Elementary school across street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

