Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:25 PM

100 Long Creek Parkway

100 Long Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

100 Long Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow, what a stately all brick beautiful home crowning this lovely neighborhood! This home has been beautifully updated, and is already for you to move in! The front foyer features a front sitting room to the right complete with beautiful windows. Continue forward to the spacious main living area, featuring a cozy fireplace and custom built-ins; the wonderful open floorplan keeps this living space open to the beautifully updated kitchen and breakfast nook! The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like contemporary stainless steel appliances and great granite countertops. Off the kitchen is a separate dining space with hardwood floors and beautiful windows! Upstairs you will find four super spacious bedrooms! The master bedroom retreat boasts a separate nook perfect for an office, or sitting space; as well as a walk-in closet and private master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Not to be outdone by the interior, the sprawling backyard is completely fenced for ad
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Long Creek Parkway have any available units?
100 Long Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Long Creek Parkway have?
Some of 100 Long Creek Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Long Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
100 Long Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Long Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Long Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 100 Long Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 100 Long Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 100 Long Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Long Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Long Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 100 Long Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 100 Long Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 100 Long Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Long Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Long Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
