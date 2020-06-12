100 Long Creek Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow, what a stately all brick beautiful home crowning this lovely neighborhood! This home has been beautifully updated, and is already for you to move in! The front foyer features a front sitting room to the right complete with beautiful windows. Continue forward to the spacious main living area, featuring a cozy fireplace and custom built-ins; the wonderful open floorplan keeps this living space open to the beautifully updated kitchen and breakfast nook! The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like contemporary stainless steel appliances and great granite countertops. Off the kitchen is a separate dining space with hardwood floors and beautiful windows! Upstairs you will find four super spacious bedrooms! The master bedroom retreat boasts a separate nook perfect for an office, or sitting space; as well as a walk-in closet and private master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Not to be outdone by the interior, the sprawling backyard is completely fenced for ad

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.