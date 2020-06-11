All apartments in Charlotte
100 Beckham Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:27 AM

100 Beckham Court

100 Beckham Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Beckham Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
100 Beckham Court - This Cotswold gem is completely remodeled and ready for you to call home! Each side of this gorgeous duplex has been updated and look straight out of a design magazine. Gorgeous kitchen with designer granite countertops, new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar for your quick bites in the morning! Open living and dining rooms with abundant natural light. Very livable with a convenient main floor bedroom and remodeled designer full bath. 2 additional bedrooms and fully remodeled bathroom upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout - NO CARPET! Plenty of parking, beautiful natural setting, lovely neighborhood close to Southpark and Uptown and walkable to Cotswold Shopping Center. This is the perfect place to call your next home!

(RLNE5240325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Beckham Court have any available units?
100 Beckham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Beckham Court have?
Some of 100 Beckham Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Beckham Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Beckham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Beckham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Beckham Court is pet friendly.
Does 100 Beckham Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Beckham Court offers parking.
Does 100 Beckham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Beckham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Beckham Court have a pool?
No, 100 Beckham Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Beckham Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Beckham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Beckham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Beckham Court does not have units with dishwashers.

