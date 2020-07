Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit google fiber guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving volleyball court yoga

Barrewoods has reinvented the traditional apartment configuration in order to appeal to the lifestyles of today's information age and flexible living patterns. This includes meeting the needs of residents requiring the latest high-speed voice and data lines for use in live / work applications. Barrewoods is a next generation, designed and built to provide residents with open interactive floor plans and a sense of community! Each apartment home includes a full-size washer/dryer and GE appliances. Corporate options available! Call us today!