6 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MO📍
HL29 Modern Flats
2509 Duncan Street, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
874 sqft
HL29 Modern Flats is located in a quaint neighborhood in historic Saint Joseph, Missouri Designed from the ground up, HL29 Modern Flats is your home for luxury living in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Neely Apartments
1909 S 12th St, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
Neely is a newly renovated apartment community with granite counter tops, brush nickel hardware, fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, titanic cabinets, and double stainless steel sinks.
2432 S 12th Street
2432 South 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
2432 S 12th Street Available 07/10/20 One bedroom house newly remodeled. - One bedroom house with a large yard. Call today to find out more information and how to view it. (RLNE4992917)
2221 S 9th St
2221 South 9th Street, St. Joseph, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
1440 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2221 S 9th St SAINT JOSEPH, MO 64503 $1500 down $250 mo. 0.13 acres and a house of 1,440 sq. ft. for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
2501 Francis Street
2501 Francis Street, St. Joseph, MO
Studio
$550
300 sqft
Very nice studio apartment located on the lower level. The building has a nice yard for the tenants use and this apartment has a patio available. Alll utilities are provided as well as lawn care and trash service.
424 N 17th St
424 North 17th Street, St. Joseph, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1760 sqft
There is currently one unit for rent ($750) at this property! Unit 426 is available for rent and has BRAND NEW CARPET. In addition to the new carpet, there will be a NEW front porch/back deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In St. Joseph, the median rent is $579 for a studio, $635 for a 1-bedroom, $827 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,048 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Joseph, check out our monthly St. Joseph Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Joseph area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Joseph from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.