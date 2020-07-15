24 Apartments For Rent Near MidAmerica Nazarene College

/
MidAmerica Nazarene College
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$907
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Saddlewood
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Havencroft
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$739
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Water Works
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.
17854 W 160TH ST
17854 West 160th Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1768 sqft
17854 W 160TH ST Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bath Available Soon! - This elegant 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is full of light and comfort. Impressive entry and open floor plan are accented by the massive amount of light.
15045 S Alden St
15045 South Alden Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Arrowhead
16504 W 150th Terrace
16504 West 150th Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1205 sqft
16504 W 150th Terrace Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe - 16504 W 150th Terrace, Olathe KS 66062. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in Olathe near 151st and Mur Len and close to highly sought after schools.
Havencroft
14801 South Brougham Drive
14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops.
15924 West 149th Terrace
15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2409 sqft
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout.
Walnut Creek
15838 S Avalon St
15838 South Avalon Street, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1940 sqft
Growing community in walnut Creek Sub, with 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL Baths, Basement. 2 Car Garage, Great schools. Fire Place, Hard wood flooring, So Much More.
Water Works
513 S Keeler St
513 South Keeler Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
Beautiful Olathe Home-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Havencroft
16601 West 147th Terrace
16601 West 147th Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,265
3000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Havencroft
1712 East Cedar Street
1712 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.
Havencroft
847 S Lindenwood Drive
847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1224 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
Frisco Lakes
1312 E Ridgeway Dr
1312 East Ridgeway Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1650 sqft
234 3BR / 1Ba 1650ft2 available now application fee details: $35 Screening fee per adult on the premises cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof duplex w/d hookups attached garage We have a lovely half duplex available.
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln
2000 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1876 sqft
2000 E Sheridan Bridge Ln Available 07/30/20 Spacious Olathe Home-Showing SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
15437 S Bradley Drive
15437 South Bradley Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1782 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1800 square feet.