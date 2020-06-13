245 Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS📍
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5205 W 49TH STREET
5205 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Roeland Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5337 JUNIPER STREET
5337 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$934
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
5436 Outlook Street Available 07/01/20 Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6019 W 54TH
6019 West 54th Terrace, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Mission Kansas - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Mission Kansas. The home offers an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5427 Walmer St
5427 Walmer Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Gorgeous Mission Home-Available NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440741?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5538 HORTON
5538 Horton Street, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Mission Kansas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mission KS has a new backsplash and refinished hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairway
1 Unit Available
5900 ALHAMBRA STREET
5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission
1 Unit Available
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$713
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Roeland Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Roeland Park area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roeland Park from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.