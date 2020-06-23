Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access bbq/grill carport community garden

Built to bring a sense of tranquility into your life, Pinehurst Apartments is ready to become the comfortable retreat you’ve always dreamed of. Ideally located in the Clayton neighborhood, our apartments in Kansas City, MO, mix leisure-oriented amenities with convenient fixtures and services so that you can enjoy a stress-free lifestyle. Pets welcome!



On our lush green grounds, you will encounter spacious floor plans that range from one to two-bedrooms, along with vacation-inspired areas meant to elevate your downtime. The kitchens are fully equipped with white appliances and maple cabinetry, the bathrooms include relaxing soaking tubs, while the bedrooms are equally charming with their ample walk-in closets. You’ll enjoy elegant touches like soft carpeting throughout and vaulted ceilings as well, with select units boasting gorgeous Palladian Windows. Conveniences such as a W/D set, a private patio/balcony, and an online platform for rent payment & maintenance requests are also part