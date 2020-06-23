All apartments in Kansas City
Pinehurst

500 NW 63rd St · (612) 294-8791
Location

500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64118
Stormy Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0934 · Avail. Aug 29

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0612 · Avail. Sep 15

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinehurst.

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
bbq/grill
carport
community garden
Built to bring a sense of tranquility into your life, Pinehurst Apartments is ready to become the comfortable retreat you’ve always dreamed of. Ideally located in the Clayton neighborhood, our apartments in Kansas City, MO, mix leisure-oriented amenities with convenient fixtures and services so that you can enjoy a stress-free lifestyle. Pets welcome!

On our lush green grounds, you will encounter spacious floor plans that range from one to two-bedrooms, along with vacation-inspired areas meant to elevate your downtime. The kitchens are fully equipped with white appliances and maple cabinetry, the bathrooms include relaxing soaking tubs, while the bedrooms are equally charming with their ample walk-in closets. You’ll enjoy elegant touches like soft carpeting throughout and vaulted ceilings as well, with select units boasting gorgeous Palladian Windows. Conveniences such as a W/D set, a private patio/balcony, and an online platform for rent payment & maintenance requests are also part

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 for 1 Bedrooms and $300 for 2 Bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee; Water and sewer flat rate for 1 beds: $30 & for 2 beds: $40; Trash flat rate: $15; Pest control flat rate: $2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet = $350 (non-refundable), 2 pets = $450 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30 (1 pet) and $55 (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinehurst have any available units?
Pinehurst has 2 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinehurst have?
Some of Pinehurst's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinehurst currently offering any rent specials?
Pinehurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinehurst pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinehurst is pet friendly.
Does Pinehurst offer parking?
Yes, Pinehurst offers parking.
Does Pinehurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinehurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinehurst have a pool?
Yes, Pinehurst has a pool.
Does Pinehurst have accessible units?
No, Pinehurst does not have accessible units.
Does Pinehurst have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinehurst does not have units with dishwashers.
