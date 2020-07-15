Apartment List
6 Apartments For Rent Near Kansas City Kansas Community College

50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.

1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8448 Tauromee Ave
8448 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single family house for rent w/3bd/1.5ba/1car (KCK) for $950 - Non-smoking single family raised ranch home near the Legends (7 min) with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, partially finished walkout basement.

1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8126 Barnett Ave
8126 Barnett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
This Kansas City, Kansas house rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Newly renovated, its location is only 7 minutes away from the Legends shopping outlet, Sporting KC stadium, and Kansas Speedway.

1 Unit Available
Coronado
1432 North 55th Drive - B
1432 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 Unit Available
Coronado
1421 North 55 Drive - B
1421 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.

1 Unit Available
Nearman Hills
3131 North 71st Terrace
3131 North 71st Terrace, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1624 sqft
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch with main level living. Large half acre, private lot on dead end street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Room & Living Room.

