Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
7 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$605
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
820 Osage Available 06/22/20 Remodeled House for Rent!! - This updated home was built in 1888. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 N Broadway
610 North Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1381 sqft
Charming Historic Brick Home - Schedule Now!! - Historic brick home less than 5 minutes away from downtown Leavenworth or the front gate of Fort Leavenworth.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Kiowa St
502 Kiowa Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
714 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath House - Fenced Yard - Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath house updated interior finishes include paint, carpet, vinyl, cabinets, light fixtures, appliances and more! Fewer than 5 minutes to Fort Leavenworth. Fenced-in yard. Off-street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 Cherokee
1429 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
1429 Cherokee Available 06/15/20 2 Bed House - Washer and Dryer Included! - Two bedroom house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2316 S 17th Terrace
2316 South 17th Street Terrace, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath House - Fenced Backyard! - Four bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet, neighborhood street! Living room, dining room and large kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Separate storage room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1068 Central St
1068 Central Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/15/20 Cute bungalow with fenced yard - Property Id: 300675 Beautiful home with two bedrooms on main level as well as a large finished attic space great for use as 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1434 9th Ave
1434 9th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1660 sqft
Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307 This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 S 21st Street
712 21st Street, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
712 - Property Id: 87354 Come check out this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 unconventional bedrooms down stairs. Finished basement. Big fenced in yard. Detached garage. Fresh paint inside and out. Lots of new flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
902 North 12th Street
902 North 12th Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
w/d hookups, large living area, 2 full baths, walk in closet master bedroom in basement, half wrap around deck, off street parking and a shed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
820 Village Street
820 Village Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1625 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
923 5th Avenue
923 5th Ave, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 420 S Esplanade St Unit F202
420 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
F202 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 201 Choctaw St Unit A412
201 Choctaw Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
$750
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A412 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
618 Cherokee Street
618 Cherokee Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$995
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under contstuction. Brand new everything. Rent includes: water, trash, gas. Tenant pays: electric, phone/cable. Brand new lofts in historic downtown Leavenworth. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes, hotels, movie theater.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
68 Logan Street
68 Logan Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1258 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Leavenworth Ranch Home - Come check out this remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 401 S 2nd St Unit B101
401 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
830 sqft
B101 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Shawnee St B
726 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Carriage work loft - Property Id: 117092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117092 Property Id 117092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624620)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
728 Shawnee St 1/2
728 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Unit 1/2 Available 06/15/20 728 1/2 Shawnee St. - Property Id: 237020 Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237020 Property Id 237020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624613)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.

Median Rent in Leavenworth

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Leavenworth is $670, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $821.
Studio
$529
1 Bed
$670
2 Beds
$821
3+ Beds
$1,123
City GuideLeavenworth
Leavenworth, Kansas

Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local.

Home to Fort Leavenworth, the Army’s oldest post, an active retirement community and the student body of Saint Mary College, the Leavenworth population is as diverse as the rental options. Whether you’re searching for a downtown loft, a quiet studio or a spacious three-bedroom apartment to rent, Leavenworth has it and your bank account will thank you.

So, let’s talk price, shall we? Standard one-bedroom apartments with such amenities as pools, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance typically cost between $500 and $600 while two-bedrooms range from $600 to $700. That said, there are surely some diamonds in the rough to find here in Leavenworth. For instance, energy-efficient, three-bedroom apartment homes at Pennsylvania Station start at the low price of $725 per month and feature handicap accessibility, military friendliness, a dog park, and over 1000 square feet of living space! Smaller gems in the form of one-bedroom lofts located downtown can also be found for about $695-$725 per month.

Furnished apartments in Leavenworth are pretty easy to find, especially in the downtown’s historical district. Whether you want a studio, a one-bedroom loft, or a two-bedroom apartment with all the fixin’s (we’re talking furniture, utilities, and even a vacuum), it can be yours. You literally only need to bring your clothes and your toothbrush. Studios start around $725; large, furnished one-bedrooms from $925, and two-bedroom lofts go for about $1250.

For those with special requests, some communities (Woodland Village Apartments) offer income restricted living if you’re on a tight budget if you need nice, low-cost place to raise children. There are also plenty of senior living apartment communities available at a crazy low cost of $320 for a one-bedroom apartment. Pets are allowed in most rentals with an additional deposit, but make sure you check beforehand.

If friendly faces and quiet places are your thing, Leavenworth is ideal for you. Just 20 minutes from the shopping, dining and bright lights of the city life, living in Leavenworth will give you peace of mind and the ability to stash away extra cash from all that inexpensive rent that you’re paying. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leavenworth?
In Leavenworth, the median rent is $529 for a studio, $670 for a 1-bedroom, $821 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,123 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leavenworth, check out our monthly Leavenworth Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leavenworth?
Some of the colleges located in the Leavenworth area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leavenworth?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leavenworth from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Topeka.

