36 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, Kansas

Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local.

Home to Fort Leavenworth, the Army’s oldest post, an active retirement community and the student body of Saint Mary College, the Leavenworth population is as diverse as the rental options. Whether you’re searching for a downtown loft, a quiet studio or a spacious three-bedroom apartment to rent, Leavenworth has it and your bank account will thank you.

So, let’s talk price, shall we? Standard one-bedroom apartments with such amenities as pools, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance typically cost between $500 and $600 while two-bedrooms range from $600 to $700. That said, there are surely some diamonds in the rough to find here in Leavenworth. For instance, energy-efficient, three-bedroom apartment homes at Pennsylvania Station start at the low price of $725 per month and feature handicap accessibility, military friendliness, a dog park, and over 1000 square feet of living space! Smaller gems in the form of one-bedroom lofts located downtown can also be found for about $695-$725 per month.

Furnished apartments in Leavenworth are pretty easy to find, especially in the downtown’s historical district. Whether you want a studio, a one-bedroom loft, or a two-bedroom apartment with all the fixin’s (we’re talking furniture, utilities, and even a vacuum), it can be yours. You literally only need to bring your clothes and your toothbrush. Studios start around $725; large, furnished one-bedrooms from $925, and two-bedroom lofts go for about $1250.

For those with special requests, some communities (Woodland Village Apartments) offer income restricted living if you’re on a tight budget if you need nice, low-cost place to raise children. There are also plenty of senior living apartment communities available at a crazy low cost of $320 for a one-bedroom apartment. Pets are allowed in most rentals with an additional deposit, but make sure you check beforehand.

If friendly faces and quiet places are your thing, Leavenworth is ideal for you. Just 20 minutes from the shopping, dining and bright lights of the city life, living in Leavenworth will give you peace of mind and the ability to stash away extra cash from all that inexpensive rent that you’re paying. Happy hunting!