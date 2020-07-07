All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Twenty9 Gillham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Twenty9 Gillham
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

Twenty9 Gillham

2901 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2901 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5369678022 ----
***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.

Construction started at the corner of 29th & Gillham in June 2014 on a 22-unit apartment project that is a contemporary design by KEM Studio. At Twenty9 Gillham, there are a total of eight one-bedroom units on the first floor and fourteen generously sized two-bedroom, two-bath units with outdoor porches. Twenty9 Gillham is within walking distance to Crown Center, Hospital Hill and many and restaurants such as the Filling Station, Teocali, Succotash and the bars and restaurants at Martini Corner. Also within walking distance is the Crown Center shopping complex, home to the Sea Life Kansas City Aquarium, Legoland, and the famous Hall?s Department Store. There will be a 25,000 square foot grocery store built within a 2-minute drive. There are several fitness centers in the neighborhood, a Home Depot, a Costco and two bus lines stop within a block. Twenty9 Gillham is definitely the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twenty9 Gillham have any available units?
Twenty9 Gillham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is Twenty9 Gillham currently offering any rent specials?
Twenty9 Gillham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twenty9 Gillham pet-friendly?
No, Twenty9 Gillham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does Twenty9 Gillham offer parking?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not offer parking.
Does Twenty9 Gillham have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twenty9 Gillham have a pool?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not have a pool.
Does Twenty9 Gillham have accessible units?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not have accessible units.
Does Twenty9 Gillham have units with dishwashers?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Twenty9 Gillham have units with air conditioning?
No, Twenty9 Gillham does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary