Construction started at the corner of 29th & Gillham in June 2014 on a 22-unit apartment project that is a contemporary design by KEM Studio. At Twenty9 Gillham, there are a total of eight one-bedroom units on the first floor and fourteen generously sized two-bedroom, two-bath units with outdoor porches. Twenty9 Gillham is within walking distance to Crown Center, Hospital Hill and many and restaurants such as the Filling Station, Teocali, Succotash and the bars and restaurants at Martini Corner. Also within walking distance is the Crown Center shopping complex, home to the Sea Life Kansas City Aquarium, Legoland, and the famous Hall?s Department Store. There will be a 25,000 square foot grocery store built within a 2-minute drive. There are several fitness centers in the neighborhood, a Home Depot, a Costco and two bus lines stop within a block. Twenty9 Gillham is definitely the place for you!