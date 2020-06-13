171 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple 36 is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
50 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Longview
32 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Downtown Lee's Summit
6 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
4 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1629 SW Shelby Dr
1629 Southwest Shelby Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
702 Northwest O'Brien Road
702 Northwest O'brien Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1176 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
114 Southwest Oxford Place
114 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
405 Southeast Claremont Street
405 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
415 Southwest Stratford Road
415 Stratford Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
542 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
542 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1392 sqft
Maple 36 offers upscale finishes at an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our Vivint smart security system that can be easily controlled through a mobile device.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
514 NE Corder Street, Unit A
514 Northeast Corder Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Brand new stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Vista Del Verde
1 Unit Available
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.
City GuideLee's Summit
Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Touted as a warm and welcoming suburban getaway just 20 miles from Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, MO has twice made Money Magazine’s list of 100 Best Cities to Live in the United States. While the origin of “Lee” is often disputed, many say the “summit” portion of its name came from its early years, when Lee’s Summit was the highest point of the Missouri-Pacific railroad. Now that its railroad days are (mostly) past, Lee’s Summit is known for being a great community, and a friendly city with tons to do. Recreation is all around, from the cozy little downtown area (which hosts festivals and events year-round) to indoor and outdoor recreational centers, museums, and tons of natural areas with hiking and biking trails that surround the nearby lakes. Despite its small town nature, Lee’s Summit is a place of variety, and when you’re looking to relocate, that’s a definite plus!

Housing on the Summit

About a quarter of the population in this city rents, and you’re bound to have a lot of different options. Rental homes and duplexes are the most plentiful, showing up in a range of styles and sizes. Some are modest and well-weathered homes in patchwork neighborhoods, whereas closer to downtown you’re likely to find older houses for rent that span decades and historic architectural styles. The downtown area is also the most likely bet for apartments, which are usually two or three-flat buildings, but occasionally come in larger low-level complexes. Closer to the outskirts of town, where the land is more rural and the lots are larger, you’ll also find large, new construction houses with all your standard “luxury” amenities.

Some Helpful Tidbits…

Transit: It’s not uncommon for some Lee’s Summitians to commute to the nearby hub of Kansas City for work and play. It’s a quick drive away, but those of you who are less car-inclined, the KCATA (Kansas City Area Transportation Authority) runs a commuter bus from Lee’s Summit, through nearby Raytown, to Kansas City, in the morning and evening on weekdays. The city itself doesn’t have much public transportation (apart from on demand para-transit buses), though the downtown area is pretty walkable.

Lee’s Summit may not often make the national headlines, but when it’s talked about, it always seems to be in a positive light. Locals recommend it for those moving to the Kansas City area who want a lively suburban community with room to move about, and things to do. If that’s what you’re looking for, maybe this is the place for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lee's Summit?
The average rent price for Lee's Summit rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lee's Summit?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lee's Summit include Donwtown Lee's Summit.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lee's Summit?
Some of the colleges located in the Lee's Summit area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lee's Summit?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lee's Summit from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lawrence, Olathe, and Kansas City.

