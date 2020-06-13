171 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Touted as a warm and welcoming suburban getaway just 20 miles from Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, MO has twice made Money Magazine’s list of 100 Best Cities to Live in the United States. While the origin of “Lee” is often disputed, many say the “summit” portion of its name came from its early years, when Lee’s Summit was the highest point of the Missouri-Pacific railroad. Now that its railroad days are (mostly) past, Lee’s Summit is known for being a great community, and a friendly city with tons to do. Recreation is all around, from the cozy little downtown area (which hosts festivals and events year-round) to indoor and outdoor recreational centers, museums, and tons of natural areas with hiking and biking trails that surround the nearby lakes. Despite its small town nature, Lee’s Summit is a place of variety, and when you’re looking to relocate, that’s a definite plus!