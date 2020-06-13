171 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO📍
Touted as a warm and welcoming suburban getaway just 20 miles from Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, MO has twice made Money Magazine’s list of 100 Best Cities to Live in the United States. While the origin of “Lee” is often disputed, many say the “summit” portion of its name came from its early years, when Lee’s Summit was the highest point of the Missouri-Pacific railroad. Now that its railroad days are (mostly) past, Lee’s Summit is known for being a great community, and a friendly city with tons to do. Recreation is all around, from the cozy little downtown area (which hosts festivals and events year-round) to indoor and outdoor recreational centers, museums, and tons of natural areas with hiking and biking trails that surround the nearby lakes. Despite its small town nature, Lee’s Summit is a place of variety, and when you’re looking to relocate, that’s a definite plus!
About a quarter of the population in this city rents, and you’re bound to have a lot of different options. Rental homes and duplexes are the most plentiful, showing up in a range of styles and sizes. Some are modest and well-weathered homes in patchwork neighborhoods, whereas closer to downtown you’re likely to find older houses for rent that span decades and historic architectural styles. The downtown area is also the most likely bet for apartments, which are usually two or three-flat buildings, but occasionally come in larger low-level complexes. Closer to the outskirts of town, where the land is more rural and the lots are larger, you’ll also find large, new construction houses with all your standard “luxury” amenities.
Transit: It’s not uncommon for some Lee’s Summitians to commute to the nearby hub of Kansas City for work and play. It’s a quick drive away, but those of you who are less car-inclined, the KCATA (Kansas City Area Transportation Authority) runs a commuter bus from Lee’s Summit, through nearby Raytown, to Kansas City, in the morning and evening on weekdays. The city itself doesn’t have much public transportation (apart from on demand para-transit buses), though the downtown area is pretty walkable.
Lee’s Summit may not often make the national headlines, but when it’s talked about, it always seems to be in a positive light. Locals recommend it for those moving to the Kansas City area who want a lively suburban community with room to move about, and things to do. If that’s what you’re looking for, maybe this is the place for you.