135 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO📍
With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day.
You need not bring your pioneer bonnet, but you do want to pack clothes and supplies that can take on the full range of seasonal weather. Like many Midwestern locales, Blue Springs winter temps dip below 30 degrees Fahrenheit while summer typically sticks around high 70s and 80s. Youll get a splash more rain during the summer than the national average and a dollop more snow in the winter. So bring your galoshes, your snow boots and your walking shoes so you can amble around those crisp blue spring waters.
Rental rates in this quaint yet full-of-amenities town are on the higher side of affordable. Youre not likely the have to take out massive loans just to pay the rent but youre not going to find the lowest rents in the entire US, either.
Blue Springs pretty much has it all, from studios in apartment complexes to homes with full-fledged yards. Youll also find a smattering of mobile homes in some areas of town along with condos and townhomes for rent.
Starting your apartment or housing search well in advance can help, especially since a few of the areas can be in high demand and sport a zero percent vacancy rate. Youll also want the proper paperwork, consisting of a copy of your most recent credit report, a reference letter or three and proof that you bring in enough cash to pay for your pad.
Well, does it have UFOs? Hey, more than one person saw it, several news outlets reported it and Blue Springs would indeed make a dandy place for outer-space things to visit.
Blue Springs is one of those towns with an overall community-oriented vibe, so you may want to look at volunteering or coaching or doing something so youre not viewed as aloof. Youll find 10 neighborhoods throughout the city, most of them filled with hard-working folks in well-established homes. You get an overall average population density; 2,914 people per square mile in the citys 18 square miles, with some areas a bit more roomy than others.
NW Duncan Road/NW 12th Street: Even if you cant live in the city's big, fat park, you can certainly enjoy the neighborhood surrounding it if you go for the NW Duncan Road/NW 12th Street zone.$$$
E Pink Hill Road/NE Jellison Road: Extremely low crime rates are one of the selling points of this nabe in the northeast corner of Blue Springs. Heck, the selling point sells the place so well the vacancy rate frequently hits zero. $$$$$
Route 40/NE Brizendine Road: Move the central eastern portion of Blue Springs and you get a smattering of townhomes along with various sized single-family dwellings. Rents and crime rates hover in the average zone, along with vacancy rates that hit around 6 percent. $$$$
Route 40/SW 19th Street: Head directly west, young man (and woman), and youre in the even lower crime zone of Route 40/SW 19th Street. Youll find more apartment buildings and complexes, lower rents and lower vacancies than its eastern neighbor. $
Route 7/E Wyatt Road: The southwest corner of Blue Springs is slightly less populated than other areas, actually earning a suburban, rather than urban population density designation from NeighborhoodScout. $$$$$
E Major Road/S Enochs Mills Road: Directly east of the Route 7/E Wyatt Road zone is another comparably higher rent area that is again blessed with plenty of suburban elbow room. Vacancy rates are also pretty high in the area, hitting up to 17 percent--but at the listed prices, it's no wonder. $$$$$
In addition to the happily gushing blue spring, the city has plenty of outdoor recreational stuff to keep you busy all year round. The citys website lists a whole plethora of parks, including several skate parks, a golf course, a dog park and a place called Central Park where you could hang out and pretend youre in New York City. While Blue Springs does have plenty of amenities, its actually a far cry from New York City, or even a far cry from nearby Kansas City, with a decidedly neighborly feel.
Hiking, biking, city-sponsored athletic leagues and recreational programs can be on your agenda, as can geocaching and ever-popular Mighty Mud Volleyball Tournament. Additional community activities include the annual Barbecue Blaze-Off, community theater productions and, of course, the old standby of potential UFO viewing.
Restaurants, standard departments stores, big box stores, boutiques and fast food joints can keep you clothed, entertained and well-fed. Youre also in a prime location to hop on the Kansas City areas Metro Bus, the right-there Interstate 70, or head on over to the not-so-far Amtrak stations or Kansas City International Airport.
Is the bus how I should expect to get around? Sure, if you want. But thats not the most popular choice. The vast majority of Blue Springs residents has and drives their own vehicles to work as well as around town and beyond.
If you really want to go for it, you could always walk everywhere. While that may take you several hours for a couple-mile jaunt, you would be instantly supporting the citys resolution passed in 2011 to become a "Lets Move!" community. If you havent heard of the program, its some initiative the White House kept touting so fewer Americans would end up obese. Loads of programs for kids and adults are part of the Blue Springs movement to support the initiative and, as is the case with most community oriented places, youll find yourself with a lot more friends if you join on in.
June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Blue Springs rent trends were flat over the past month
Blue Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,116 for a two-bedroom. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
- Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
- Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,116 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Blue Springs.
- While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.