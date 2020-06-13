Apartment List
/
MO
/
blue springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Blue Springs, MO

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 Maple Dr
542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8213 SE Maple Ct
8213 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsridge
1 Unit Available
711 NW Cambridge Court
711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1335 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Applegate
1 Unit Available
159 Vesper Street
159 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$589
800 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Kingsridge West
1 Unit Available
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place
4501 Northwest Amesbury Place, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1166 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 24th Street
1207 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1780 sqft
With so much to offer, from the spacious backyard to the renovated kitchen this home has everything.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2635 sqft
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Northeast 9th Street
1116 Northeast 9th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1525 sqft
Great space in this raised ranch for your family or friends! Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
252 SW Tennessee Drive
252 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1177 sqft
Move-in by June 30th and receive a $250 concession towards your July rent! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
914 Southeast Gingerbread Court
914 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
205 Tequesta Court
205 SE Tequesta Ct, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1578 sqft
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1950 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 SW Tennessee Drive
261 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1167 sqft
Reduced Rates: 13mo lease: $1380 16mo lease: $1340 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Median Rent in Blue Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Blue Springs is $910, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,115.
Studio
$718
1 Bed
$910
2 Beds
$1,115
3+ Beds
$1,525
City GuideBlue Springs
Blue Springs: Founded by pioneers, visited by UFOs. Yes, you read correctly, UFOs.

With a population of more than 53,000 and a history that includes being founded in 1827 by real-live, bonnet-donning pioneers, Jackson Countys Blue Springs is one of those friendly feeling towns that is welcoming enough for UFOs to visit. Or at least thats what a slew of residents told the Huffington Post when they enjoyed multiple sightings of inexplicable colored lights hovering around the skies in 2012. If a UFO sighting or two isnt enough action for you, you can always check out the sunshiny outdoor recreation in this suburb of Kansas City or take a 20-mile trek to Kansas Citys rollicking downtown. Folks flock to Blue Springs for its warm, community atmosphere that stays strong in the midst of modern life. And more than a few may be big fans of the namesakes actual blue spring the Missouri Department of Conservation says gushes out 90 million gallons of water per day.

Moving to Blue Springs

You need not bring your pioneer bonnet, but you do want to pack clothes and supplies that can take on the full range of seasonal weather. Like many Midwestern locales, Blue Springs winter temps dip below 30 degrees Fahrenheit while summer typically sticks around high 70s and 80s. Youll get a splash more rain during the summer than the national average and a dollop more snow in the winter. So bring your galoshes, your snow boots and your walking shoes so you can amble around those crisp blue spring waters.

Rental rates in this quaint yet full-of-amenities town are on the higher side of affordable. Youre not likely the have to take out massive loans just to pay the rent but youre not going to find the lowest rents in the entire US, either.

Blue Springs pretty much has it all, from studios in apartment complexes to homes with full-fledged yards. Youll also find a smattering of mobile homes in some areas of town along with condos and townhomes for rent.

Starting your apartment or housing search well in advance can help, especially since a few of the areas can be in high demand and sport a zero percent vacancy rate. Youll also want the proper paperwork, consisting of a copy of your most recent credit report, a reference letter or three and proof that you bring in enough cash to pay for your pad.

Well, does it have UFOs? Hey, more than one person saw it, several news outlets reported it and Blue Springs would indeed make a dandy place for outer-space things to visit.

Blue Springs Neighborhoods

Blue Springs is one of those towns with an overall community-oriented vibe, so you may want to look at volunteering or coaching or doing something so youre not viewed as aloof. Youll find 10 neighborhoods throughout the city, most of them filled with hard-working folks in well-established homes. You get an overall average population density; 2,914 people per square mile in the citys 18 square miles, with some areas a bit more roomy than others.

NW Duncan Road/NW 12th Street: Even if you cant live in the city's big, fat park, you can certainly enjoy the neighborhood surrounding it if you go for the NW Duncan Road/NW 12th Street zone.$$$

E Pink Hill Road/NE Jellison Road: Extremely low crime rates are one of the selling points of this nabe in the northeast corner of Blue Springs. Heck, the selling point sells the place so well the vacancy rate frequently hits zero. $$$$$

Route 40/NE Brizendine Road: Move the central eastern portion of Blue Springs and you get a smattering of townhomes along with various sized single-family dwellings. Rents and crime rates hover in the average zone, along with vacancy rates that hit around 6 percent. $$$$

Route 40/SW 19th Street: Head directly west, young man (and woman), and youre in the even lower crime zone of Route 40/SW 19th Street. Youll find more apartment buildings and complexes, lower rents and lower vacancies than its eastern neighbor. $

Route 7/E Wyatt Road: The southwest corner of Blue Springs is slightly less populated than other areas, actually earning a suburban, rather than urban population density designation from NeighborhoodScout. $$$$$

E Major Road/S Enochs Mills Road: Directly east of the Route 7/E Wyatt Road zone is another comparably higher rent area that is again blessed with plenty of suburban elbow room. Vacancy rates are also pretty high in the area, hitting up to 17 percent--but at the listed prices, it's no wonder. $$$$$

Living in Blue Springs

In addition to the happily gushing blue spring, the city has plenty of outdoor recreational stuff to keep you busy all year round. The citys website lists a whole plethora of parks, including several skate parks, a golf course, a dog park and a place called Central Park where you could hang out and pretend youre in New York City. While Blue Springs does have plenty of amenities, its actually a far cry from New York City, or even a far cry from nearby Kansas City, with a decidedly neighborly feel.

Hiking, biking, city-sponsored athletic leagues and recreational programs can be on your agenda, as can geocaching and ever-popular Mighty Mud Volleyball Tournament. Additional community activities include the annual Barbecue Blaze-Off, community theater productions and, of course, the old standby of potential UFO viewing.

Restaurants, standard departments stores, big box stores, boutiques and fast food joints can keep you clothed, entertained and well-fed. Youre also in a prime location to hop on the Kansas City areas Metro Bus, the right-there Interstate 70, or head on over to the not-so-far Amtrak stations or Kansas City International Airport.

Is the bus how I should expect to get around? Sure, if you want. But thats not the most popular choice. The vast majority of Blue Springs residents has and drives their own vehicles to work as well as around town and beyond.

If you really want to go for it, you could always walk everywhere. While that may take you several hours for a couple-mile jaunt, you would be instantly supporting the citys resolution passed in 2011 to become a "Lets Move!" community. If you havent heard of the program, its some initiative the White House kept touting so fewer Americans would end up obese. Loads of programs for kids and adults are part of the Blue Springs movement to support the initiative and, as is the case with most community oriented places, youll find yourself with a lot more friends if you join on in.

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Blue Springs Rent Report. Blue Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Blue Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Blue Springs rent trends were flat over the past month

Blue Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Blue Springs stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,116 for a two-bedroom. Blue Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Blue Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Blue Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Blue Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Blue Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Blue Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,116 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Blue Springs.
    • While Blue Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Blue Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Blue Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Blue Springs?
    In Blue Springs, the median rent is $718 for a studio, $910 for a 1-bedroom, $1,115 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,525 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Blue Springs, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Blue Springs?
    Some of the colleges located in the Blue Springs area include MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Rockhurst University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Blue Springs?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blue Springs from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Kansas City, and Lenexa.

    Similar Pages

    Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
    Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
    Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places