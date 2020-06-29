All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

9822 Drury Ave

9822 Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bed, 2 bath ranch house available now! - Check out this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch! New carpet, updated kitchen with new appliances. Spacious unfinished basement with lots of storage space. This won't last long!

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5589656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Drury Ave have any available units?
9822 Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 Drury Ave have?
Some of 9822 Drury Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Drury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9822 Drury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9822 Drury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9822 Drury Ave offers parking.
Does 9822 Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 9822 Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9822 Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 9822 Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9822 Drury Ave has units with dishwashers.
