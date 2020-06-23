All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

9116 Wornall Rd

9116 Wornall Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best remodel in area!! Wonderful floor plan with new paint. Kitchen new top to bottom with custom cabinets and tile. Gorgeous bathroom with custom tile surround. Partially finished basement includes a kitchenette! Close to shopping and great local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Wornall Rd have any available units?
9116 Wornall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 Wornall Rd have?
Some of 9116 Wornall Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Wornall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Wornall Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Wornall Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Wornall Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Wornall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9116 Wornall Rd does offer parking.
Does 9116 Wornall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Wornall Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Wornall Rd have a pool?
No, 9116 Wornall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Wornall Rd have accessible units?
No, 9116 Wornall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Wornall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9116 Wornall Rd has units with dishwashers.
