All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7208 NE 51st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7208 NE 51st Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 AM

7208 NE 51st Street

7208 Northeast 51st Street · (816) 453-5532 ext. 204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7208 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7208 NE 51st Street · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4687398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 NE 51st Street have any available units?
7208 NE 51st Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7208 NE 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7208 NE 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 NE 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 NE 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street offer parking?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street have a pool?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 NE 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 NE 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7208 NE 51st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity