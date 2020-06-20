All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6801 Bales Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6801 Bales Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6801 Bales Ave

6801 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6801 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3943493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Bales Ave have any available units?
6801 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6801 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6801 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary