Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5438 Norton Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM
5438 Norton Ave
5438 Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5438 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5438 Norton Ave Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Home - Nice 3 bedroom home. Must see to appreciate! Get your application in now while you still have a chance.
(RLNE1854906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5438 Norton Ave have any available units?
5438 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5438 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5438 Norton Ave offer parking?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5438 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5438 Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5438 Norton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
