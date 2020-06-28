All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

4225 E 52nd St

4225 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4225 East 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Sheraton Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,184 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Brand New Carpet, New Appliances, Everything New and updated. Nice Sunroom on the back of the house, 2 car garage with openers. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Nice Big fenced in back yard. Detached garage with opener and shed. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! View out Website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 E 52nd St have any available units?
4225 E 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 E 52nd St have?
Some of 4225 E 52nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 E 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4225 E 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 E 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 E 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4225 E 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4225 E 52nd St offers parking.
Does 4225 E 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 E 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 E 52nd St have a pool?
No, 4225 E 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4225 E 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 4225 E 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 E 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 E 52nd St has units with dishwashers.
