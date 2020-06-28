4225 E 52nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,184 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Brand New Carpet, New Appliances, Everything New and updated. Nice Sunroom on the back of the house, 2 car garage with openers. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Nice Big fenced in back yard. Detached garage with opener and shed. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! View out Website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET