Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3207 Broadway Boulevard
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:40 PM

3207 Broadway Boulevard

3207 Broadway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment!

– In-unit laundry
– Free Google Fiber
– New appliances
– Pets welcome

These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished hardwood floors throughout, and remodeled bathrooms featuring subway tile with contrasting grout patterns. Each studio also has new electrical wiring, baseboard heating, and energy-efficient wall A/C.

This studio apartment is just minutes away from popular areas like Westport and the Crossroads. First Fridays are just a 15-minute bus ride away!

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have any available units?
3207 Broadway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have?
Some of 3207 Broadway Boulevard's amenities include google fiber, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Broadway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Broadway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Broadway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Broadway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3207 Broadway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Broadway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3207 Broadway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3207 Broadway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Broadway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Broadway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
