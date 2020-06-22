3207 Broadway Boulevard

Amenities

google fiber hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly google fiber

These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment!



– In-unit laundry

– Free Google Fiber

– New appliances

– Pets welcome



These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished hardwood floors throughout, and remodeled bathrooms featuring subway tile with contrasting grout patterns. Each studio also has new electrical wiring, baseboard heating, and energy-efficient wall A/C.



This studio apartment is just minutes away from popular areas like Westport and the Crossroads. First Fridays are just a 15-minute bus ride away!



Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.