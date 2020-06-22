3207 Broadway Boulevard

Amenities
These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment!
– In-unit laundry
– Free Google Fiber
– New appliances
– Pets welcome
These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished hardwood floors throughout, and remodeled bathrooms featuring subway tile with contrasting grout patterns. Each studio also has new electrical wiring, baseboard heating, and energy-efficient wall A/C.
This studio apartment is just minutes away from popular areas like Westport and the Crossroads. First Fridays are just a 15-minute bus ride away!
