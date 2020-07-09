2617 NW 88th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab825f0eb ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400: of which $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups