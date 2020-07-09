All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2617 NW 88th St.

2617 Northwest 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Northwest 88th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab825f0eb ---- Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400: of which $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 NW 88th St. have any available units?
2617 NW 88th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 NW 88th St. have?
Some of 2617 NW 88th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 NW 88th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2617 NW 88th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 NW 88th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 NW 88th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2617 NW 88th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2617 NW 88th St. offers parking.
Does 2617 NW 88th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 NW 88th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 NW 88th St. have a pool?
No, 2617 NW 88th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2617 NW 88th St. have accessible units?
No, 2617 NW 88th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 NW 88th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 NW 88th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

