All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2418 E 70th Street..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2418 E 70th Street.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2418 E 70th Street.

2418 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2418 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Home. - Charming, 2 Bedroom -1.5 Barth rooms. 1056 Sq ft. Parking in drive way, attached garage. close to I- 71 hwy.

(RLNE5698637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 E 70th Street. have any available units?
2418 E 70th Street. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2418 E 70th Street. currently offering any rent specials?
2418 E 70th Street. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 E 70th Street. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2418 E 70th Street. is pet friendly.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. offer parking?
Yes, 2418 E 70th Street. offers parking.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have a pool?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have a pool.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have accessible units?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary