Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2418 E 70th Street..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2418 E 70th Street.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2418 E 70th Street.
2418 East 70th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2418 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Home. - Charming, 2 Bedroom -1.5 Barth rooms. 1056 Sq ft. Parking in drive way, attached garage. close to I- 71 hwy.
(RLNE5698637)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have any available units?
2418 E 70th Street. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2418 E 70th Street. currently offering any rent specials?
2418 E 70th Street. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 E 70th Street. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2418 E 70th Street. is pet friendly.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. offer parking?
Yes, 2418 E 70th Street. offers parking.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have a pool?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have a pool.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have accessible units?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 E 70th Street. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 E 70th Street. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary