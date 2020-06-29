11307 Manchester Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Brand New Refrigerator, stove and Dishwasher included. Everything updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. No basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bed voucher. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668



Equal Housing Opportunity