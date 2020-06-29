All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 15 2020

11307 Manchester Ave

11307 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11307 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Brand New Refrigerator, stove and Dishwasher included. Everything updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. No basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bed voucher. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 Manchester Ave have any available units?
11307 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 11307 Manchester Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11307 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11307 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11307 Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11307 Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 11307 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11307 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 11307 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11307 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 11307 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11307 Manchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
